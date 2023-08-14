VMGR-153 provides transportation of JTF-50 personnel and equipment from Oahu to Maui

Hawaii National Guardsmen with Joint Task Force 50 board a KC-130J Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 (VMGR-153), Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Air Wing, Marine Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2023. At the request of U.S. Army Pacific, and in accordance with U.S. federal law, Hawaii based U.S. Marines with VMGR-153 provided transportation of Joint Task Force 50 personnel and equipment from Oahu to Maui. Joint Task Force 50 is the command and control element which will coordinate DoD response efforts upon request from appropriate government authorities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

