    Thunderbirds return to New York airshow [Image 24 of 29]

    Thunderbirds return to New York airshow

    ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” perform at the Rochester Air Show, August 12-13, 2023. The Thunderbirds performed their second New York airshow this weekend alongside many other performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 22:40
    Photo ID: 7971268
    VIRIN: 230813-F-XN197-7026
    Resolution: 4938x3292
    Size: 550.68 KB
    Location: ROCHESTER, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Thunderbirds return to New York airshow [Image 29 of 29], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    thunderbirds
    acc
    usafads
    fighterjet
    americasteam

