The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” perform at the Rochester Air Show, August 12-13, 2023. The Thunderbirds performed their second New York airshow this weekend alongside many other performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 22:40
|Photo ID:
|7971266
|VIRIN:
|230813-F-XN197-6953
|Resolution:
|3115x4672
|Size:
|658.38 KB
|Location:
|ROCHESTER, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds return to New York airshow [Image 29 of 29], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT