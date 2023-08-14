Thunderbirds return to New York airshow

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” perform at the Rochester Air Show, August 12-13, 2023. The Thunderbirds performed their second New York airshow this weekend alongside many other performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

