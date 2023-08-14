Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Flight Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Simon Pike 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Lt. Christopher Lee, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, scans the flight deck before launching an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, Aug. 14, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 21:52
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Interoperability
    CVN 78
    US Navy
    VAW-124
    Bear Aces

