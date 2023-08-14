KISSIMMEE, Fla. – (Aug. 14, 2023) – Public Affairs personnel assigned to Naval Medical Research Command speaks with attendees at the Naval Medical Research & Development Enterprise Information Booth during the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center. The MHSRS brings together military, government, academia, and industry experts for four days of critical conversations and intensive idea sharing. Presenters will share their latest research findings and challenges on topics including combat casualty care, military operational medicine, clinical and rehabilitative medicine, medical simulation and information sciences, military infectious diseases, and the radiation health effects. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU-SA Public Affairs/Released)

