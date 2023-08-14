Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Research & Development enterprise attends 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium [Image 2 of 4]

    Naval Medical Research &amp; Development enterprise attends 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium

    KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. – (Aug. 14, 2023) – Public Affairs personnel assigned to Naval Medical Research Command speaks with attendees at the Naval Medical Research & Development Enterprise Information Booth during the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center. The MHSRS brings together military, government, academia, and industry experts for four days of critical conversations and intensive idea sharing. Presenters will share their latest research findings and challenges on topics including combat casualty care, military operational medicine, clinical and rehabilitative medicine, medical simulation and information sciences, military infectious diseases, and the radiation health effects. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU-SA Public Affairs/Released)

    Military Health
    Navy Medicine
    Naval Research
    MHSRS

