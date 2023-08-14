Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 20:11 Photo ID: 7971074 VIRIN: 230814-O-FV683-8213 Resolution: 4752x3168 Size: 2.81 MB Location: MAUI, HI, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FEMA Urban Search and Rescue and Partners Continue Maui Wildfire Response Efforts [Image 7 of 7], by Wesley Lagenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.