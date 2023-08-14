Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company, BLT 1/5 Completes Amphibious Raid Course [Image 9 of 15]

    Bravo Company, BLT 1/5 Completes Amphibious Raid Course

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Teague Browning, a combat engineer assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of Fort Collins, Colorado, holds security in a building during an amphibious raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 2, 2023. The raid course, conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, teaches and evaluates MEU forces’ capabilities to complete effective raids to seize an area to deny enemy actions and potentially provide information for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company, BLT 1/5 Completes Amphibious Raid Course [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Raid
    15th MEU
    BLT 1/5
    EOTG
    Amphibious Raid Course

