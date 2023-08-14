U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Teague Browning, a combat engineer assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of Fort Collins, Colorado, holds security in a building during an amphibious raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 2, 2023. The raid course, conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, teaches and evaluates MEU forces’ capabilities to complete effective raids to seize an area to deny enemy actions and potentially provide information for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 19:55 Photo ID: 7971050 VIRIN: 230802-M-LO557-1386 Resolution: 6229x4153 Size: 1.28 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Company, BLT 1/5 Completes Amphibious Raid Course [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.