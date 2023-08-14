WADS Integrates Tactical Transportable Gateway During Agile Combat Employment Exercise

Airmen of the Western Air Defense Sector's 225th Air Defense Squadron tested the ability to execute cloud based command and control (CBC2) for the first time in a geographically separated location at Sunset Beach, Oregon, April 25, 2023. WADS air battle managers, 1st Lt. Aaron DeCremer and 2nd Lt. Tyler Shoemaker, where able to successfully conduct a practice scramble of two F-15 fighter aircraft from the Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Fighter Wing as part of exercise Felix Ace. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Milton)

