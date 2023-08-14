Airmen of the Western Air Defense Sector's 225th Air Defense Squadron tested the ability to execute cloud based command and control (CBC2) for the first time in a geographically separated location at Sunset Beach, Oregon, April 25, 2023. WADS air battle managers, 1st Lt. Aaron DeCremer and 2nd Lt. Tyler Shoemaker, where able to successfully conduct a practice scramble of two F-15 fighter aircraft from the Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Fighter Wing as part of exercise Felix Ace. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Milton)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 18:06
|Photo ID:
|7970903
|VIRIN:
|230425-Z-YA179-1020
|Resolution:
|1824x2736
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|SUNSET BEACH, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WADS Integrates Tactical Transportable Gateway During Agile Combat Employment Exercise, by Kimberly Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WADS Integrates Tactical Transportable Gateway During Agile Combat Employment Exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT