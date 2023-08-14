Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WADS Integrates Tactical Transportable Gateway During Agile Combat Employment Exercise

    SUNSET BEACH, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Kimberly Burke 

    Western Air Defense Sector

    Airmen of the Western Air Defense Sector's 225th Air Defense Squadron tested the ability to execute cloud based command and control (CBC2) for the first time in a geographically separated location at Sunset Beach, Oregon, April 25, 2023. WADS air battle managers, 1st Lt. Aaron DeCremer and 2nd Lt. Tyler Shoemaker, where able to successfully conduct a practice scramble of two F-15 fighter aircraft from the Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Fighter Wing as part of exercise Felix Ace. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Milton)

    TAGS

    ACE
    Washington Air National Guard
    Western Air Defense Sector
    225th Air Defense Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment
    FELIX ACE

