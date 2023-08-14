USS Princeton General Quarters Drill

230801-N-CD319-1024 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 1, 2023) Quartermaster 3rd Class Matthew Tranchese, right, from Newnan, Georgia, assists Seaman Gage Farley, left, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, don firefighting gear during a general quarters drill aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton, operating with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in Day-to-Day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Cookson)

