    USS Princeton General Quarters Drill [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Princeton General Quarters Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Cookson 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    230801-N-CD319-1057 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 1, 2023) Sailors assigned to Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) simulate combating fires during a general quarters drill. Princeton, operating with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in Day-to-Day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Cookson)

    This work, USS Princeton General Quarters Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    drill
    gq
    fire fighting
    csg 1

