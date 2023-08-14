Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warbird Week & the Air Traffic Control Tower [Image 2 of 3]

    Warbird Week &amp; the Air Traffic Control Tower

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trust Tate 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Evan Lackey, 5th Bomb Wing Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, analyzes the flightline at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Aug. 11, 2023. Lackey was taking part in Warbird Week, where he maintained safety and efficiency on the ground and in the air. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trust Tate)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 17:04
    Photo ID: 7970772
    VIRIN: 230507-F-UV792-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 0 B
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warbird Week & the Air Traffic Control Tower [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Trust Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Warbird Week &amp; the Air Traffic Control Tower
    Warbird Week &amp; the Air Traffic Control Tower
    Warbird Week &amp; the Air Traffic Control Tower

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minot
    Minot Air Force Base
    Airman 1st Class Trust Tate
    Minot 5th Operations Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT