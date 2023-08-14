U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade, and replicated foreign partners go over mission details during the Security Force Assistance Command's validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, on Muscatatuck Training Center, Indiana Aug. 13, 2023. This exercise tested Advisors' ability to operate within a contested operational and informational environment in alignment with modern strategy, Army 2030. OCV certifies Force Packages from 3rd, 4th and 54th SFAB, whose Soldiers and leadership completed individual and collective certifications that prepared them to advise, support, liaise and assess Ally and partner nations across the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Molly Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 14:17
|Photo ID:
|7970405
|VIRIN:
|230812-A-XG542-1085
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Combined Victory [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Molly Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT