    Operation Combined Victory [Image 1 of 3]

    Operation Combined Victory

    MUSCATATUCK TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Spc. Molly Morrow 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade, and replicated foreign partners go over mission details during the Security Force Assistance Command's validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, on Muscatatuck Training Center, Indiana Aug. 13, 2023. This exercise tested Advisors' ability to operate within a contested operational and informational environment in alignment with modern strategy, Army 2030. OCV certifies Force Packages from 3rd, 4th and 54th SFAB, whose Soldiers and leadership completed individual and collective certifications that prepared them to advise, support, liaise and assess Ally and partner nations across the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Molly Morrow)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 14:19
    Photo ID: 7970403
    VIRIN: 230812-A-XG542-1037
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: MUSCATATUCK TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
    Operation Combined Victory
    Operation Combined Victory
    SFAB
    Security Force Assistance Brigade
    Army2030
    OCV

