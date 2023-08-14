U.S., ROK Marines static display

U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Thomas Marshall, ordnance vehicle maintenance officer with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, talks about the amphibious combat vehicle engine to Republic of Korea marines during a static display at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 11, 2023. The strong and enduring alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea is critical to furthering regional security and prosperity. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Willow Marshall)

