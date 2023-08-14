Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., ROK Marines static display [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S., ROK Marines static display

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Willow Marshall 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Thomas Marshall, ordnance vehicle maintenance officer with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, talks about the amphibious combat vehicle engine to Republic of Korea marines during a static display at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 11, 2023. The strong and enduring alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea is critical to furthering regional security and prosperity. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Willow Marshall)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 14:19
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    AAV
    ROK
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    3rd AABn
    ACV

