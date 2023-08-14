U.S., ROK Marines static display

U.S. Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and Republic of Korea marines pose for a photo in front of an amphibious combat vehicle at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 11, 2023. The strong and enduring alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea is critical to furthering regional security and prosperity. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Willow Marshall)

