14 AUG 23 | SECDEF Provides Remarks at Chief of Naval Operations Relinquishment of Office Ceremony

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III provides remarks at the relinquishment of office ceremony for Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael M. Gilday at the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland, August 14, 2023. Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Lisa Franchetti, who has been nominated to succeed Gilday as the first woman to be nominated as a service chief and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will act as CNO until she can be confirmed by the Senate. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

