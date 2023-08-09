Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14 AUG 23 | SECDEF Provides Remarks at Chief of Naval Operations Relinquishment of Office Ceremony [Image 7 of 15]

    14 AUG 23 | SECDEF Provides Remarks at Chief of Naval Operations Relinquishment of Office Ceremony

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III provides remarks at the relinquishment of office ceremony for Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael M. Gilday at the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland, August 14, 2023. Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Lisa Franchetti, who has been nominated to succeed Gilday as the first woman to be nominated as a service chief and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will act as CNO until she can be confirmed by the Senate. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    CNO
    U.S. Navy
    Del Toro
    Gilday
    Franchetti
    secdefaustin

