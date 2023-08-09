Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo provides support elements for mass casualty training

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo provides communication and patient tracking support to 2nd Medical Battalion as part of their mass casualty training on Aug. 9, 2023 aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo provides support elements for mass casualty training [Image 3 of 3], by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    Readiness
    NMCCL

