Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CIC Assists in Capture of German Spies in Iran (15 AUG 1943)

    CIC Assists in Capture of German Spies in Iran (15 AUG 1943)

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Franz Mayr (standing right) with German commandos in Iran, 1943. (courtesy: The National Archives, Kew, Richmond, UK)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 10:57
    Photo ID: 7969852
    VIRIN: 230814-O-MF537-4663
    Resolution: 635x610
    Size: 113.69 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CIC Assists in Capture of German Spies in Iran (15 AUG 1943), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CIC Assists in Capture of German Spies in Iran (15 AUG 1943)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    World War II
    Persian Gulf Region
    Counter Intelligence Corps
    Tehran Conference
    Operation Long Jump
    Franz Mayr

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT