In this edition of the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Savvy Shopper Sales Flyer for Aug. 14-27, look for great deals on Quaker Oats, Betty Crocker Fruit Snacks, Ritz Crackers, Skippy Peanut Butter and much more. (DeCA graphic)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 11:05 Photo ID: 7969851 VIRIN: 230814-O-ZZ999-1001 Resolution: 4267x4267 Size: 1.81 MB Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The back-to-school bell rings for patron savings offered in the Commissary Sales Flyers for Aug. 14-27, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.