Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson

Rifles are readied to assist Military Working Dog (MWD) handlers and their K-9 partners operate effectively under the sound of gunfire during a joint training exercise with the U.S. Air Force 20th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., and the U.S. Army 208th MWD Detachment at Fort Jackson, S.C., Aug. 2, 2023. The 20th SFS K-9 unit works closely with their Army counterparts at Fort Jackson to hone their skills, maintain combat readiness and forge a stronger relationship between the joint forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

