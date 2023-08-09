Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson

A U.S. Army 208th Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment handler assigned to Fort Jackson, S.C., readies his K-9 partner for a training exercise at Fort Jackson, Aug. 2, 2023. MWD handlers personally train their dogs to detect drugs and explosives, forging a highly skilled team capable of executing law enforcement operations anywhere the mission dictates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

