Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson

A U.S. Army K-9 handler assigned to the 208th Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment at Fort Jackson, S.C., approaches a firing range with his K-9 partner during a joint training exercise with the U.S. Air Force 20th Security Forces Squadron from Shaw Air Force Base at Fort Jackson, Aug. 2, 2023. Handlers fired live weapons to condition their K-9 partners to the sound of active gunfire, better preparing each MWD team for combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US