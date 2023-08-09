Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson [Image 8 of 11]

    Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army 208th Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment K-9 handler assigned to Fort Jackson, S.C., wears a patch on his body armor during a joint training exercise with the U.S. Air Force 20th Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit from Shaw Air Force Base at Fort Jackson, Aug. 2, 2023. MWD units train jointly to reinforce interoperability between branches and maintain a combat ready force of military K-9 teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 10:38
    Photo ID: 7969826
    VIRIN: 230802-F-VV695-1433
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson
    Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson
    Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson
    Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson
    Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson
    Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson
    Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson
    Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson
    Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson
    Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson
    Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    Military Working Dogs
    Shaw AFB
    Joint training
    Air Force
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT