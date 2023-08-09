A U.S. Army 208th Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment K-9 handler assigned to Fort Jackson, S.C., wears a patch on his body armor during a joint training exercise with the U.S. Air Force 20th Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit from Shaw Air Force Base at Fort Jackson, Aug. 2, 2023. MWD units train jointly to reinforce interoperability between branches and maintain a combat ready force of military K-9 teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 10:38
|Photo ID:
|7969826
|VIRIN:
|230802-F-VV695-1433
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
