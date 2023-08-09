U.S. Army Sgt. Alijah Springer, 208th Military Working Dog Detachment handler, assigned to Fort Jackson, S.C., participates in a joint training exercise with the U.S. Air Force 20th Security Forces Squadron from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., at Fort Jackson, Aug. 2, 2023. Military working dogs are routinely trained to work under stressful environmental factors to ensure they are as fit to fight as their handlers are. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 10:38 Photo ID: 7969825 VIRIN: 230802-F-VV695-1375 Resolution: 5258x3505 Size: 869.23 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.