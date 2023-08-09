Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson [Image 7 of 11]

    Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. Alijah Springer, 208th Military Working Dog Detachment handler, assigned to Fort Jackson, S.C., participates in a joint training exercise with the U.S. Air Force 20th Security Forces Squadron from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., at Fort Jackson, Aug. 2, 2023. Military working dogs are routinely trained to work under stressful environmental factors to ensure they are as fit to fight as their handlers are. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 10:38
    Photo ID: 7969825
    VIRIN: 230802-F-VV695-1375
    Resolution: 5258x3505
    Size: 869.23 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

