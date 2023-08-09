Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., participate in a joint training exercise with the U.S. Army 208th Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment at Fort Jackson, S.C., Aug. 2, 2023. MWD handlers performed basic movements under the sound of gunfire to condition their K-9 partners to be capable of performing effectively in combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

