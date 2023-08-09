Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson [Image 6 of 11]

    Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., participate in a joint training exercise with the U.S. Army 208th Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment at Fort Jackson, S.C., Aug. 2, 2023. MWD handlers performed basic movements under the sound of gunfire to condition their K-9 partners to be capable of performing effectively in combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    This work, Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Jackson
    Military Working Dogs
    Shaw AFB
    Joint training
    Air Force
    Army

