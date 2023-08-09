U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Coffey, 208th Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment squad leader assigned to Fort Jackson, S.C., performs movements with his K-9 partner under the sound of gunfire on a firing range during a joint training exercise with the U.S. Air Force 20th Security Forces Squadron from Shaw Air Force Base, at Fort Jackson, Aug. 2, 2023. MWD handlers undergo extensive training with their K-9 partners in order to effectively execute law enforcement operations both at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 10:38 Photo ID: 7969823 VIRIN: 230802-F-VV695-1940 Resolution: 3708x2649 Size: 798.31 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.