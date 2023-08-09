Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Coffey, 208th Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment squad leader assigned to Fort Jackson, S.C., performs movements with his K-9 partner under the sound of gunfire on a firing range during a joint training exercise with the U.S. Air Force 20th Security Forces Squadron from Shaw Air Force Base, at Fort Jackson, Aug. 2, 2023. MWD handlers undergo extensive training with their K-9 partners in order to effectively execute law enforcement operations both at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)
