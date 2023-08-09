Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson

A U.S. Army 208th Military Working Dog Detachment handler assigned to Fort Jackson, S.C., performs movement exercises with her K-9 partner in a joint training exercise with the U.S. Air Force 20th Security Forces Squadron from Shaw Air Force Base S.C., at Fort Jackson, Aug. 2, 2023. Handlers performed basic movements under the sound of gunfire to condition their K-9 counterparts to perform effectively with loud and sudden noises, sharpening their combat capabilities as a team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

