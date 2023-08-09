A U.S. Army Military Working Dog (MWD) assigned to the 208th MWD Detachment at Fort Jackson, S.C., participates in joint gunfire conditioning training with the U.S. Air Force 20th Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit from Shaw Air Force Base at Fort Jackson, Aug. 2, 2023. MWD’s are trained in odor detection and work closely with their human counterparts to neutralize threats in law enforcement operations both at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 10:38 Photo ID: 7969821 VIRIN: 230802-F-VV695-2108 Resolution: 4300x2867 Size: 645.67 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Shaw K-9 unit attends joint training at Ft. Jackson [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.