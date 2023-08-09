Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford steam with NATO Allies and Partners [Image 7 of 11]

    USS Gerald R. Ford steam with NATO Allies and Partners

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60), and Hellenic Navy frigate Elli (F450) and Turkish frigate TCG Tokceada (F494), both assigned to Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG-2), steam in formation in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the Sage Wolverine series, Aug. 11, 2023. Forces from SNMG-2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

