The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and the Turkish frigate TCG Tokceada (F494), assigned to Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG-2), steam in formation in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the Sage Wolverine series, Aug. 11, 2023. Forces from SNMG-2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 09:29
|Photo ID:
|7969704
|VIRIN:
|230811-N-TL968-1856
|Resolution:
|2711x1807
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford steam with NATO Allies and Partners [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT