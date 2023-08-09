USS Gerald R. Ford steam with NATO Allies and Partners

The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60), and Hellenic Navy frigate Elli (F450) and Turkish frigate TCG Tokceada (F494), both assigned to Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG-2), steam in formation in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the Sage Wolverine series, Aug. 11, 2023. Forces from SNMG-2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

