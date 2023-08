Left to right: Otto Valdez Valdez, John Moore and Serafin Graciano, all with Expeditionary Training Support Division, Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE) assemble plywood walls for a bunker in support of Exercise Agile Spirit 23 at the Vaziani Training Area near Tbilisi, Georgia, Aug. 12, 2023. Agile Spirit is a multilateral training exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa designed to promote unit cohesion and interoperability. 7th Army Training Command's Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE) Expeditionary Training Support Division (ETSD) provides the logistics, set-up, and operations of realistic ranges and combat training scenarios to meet U.S. and NATO forces’ training requirements in support of Agile Spirit. Routinely deploying its personnel and equipment throughout Europe and Africa, TSAE ETSD’s contributions and oversight ensures training accuracy, safety, discipline, and readiness, preparing participating units for any challenge that lies ahead. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 06:27 Photo ID: 7969530 VIRIN: 230812-A-BS310-1164 Resolution: 5294x3534 Size: 12.98 MB Location: VAZIANI, GE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TSAE support for Exercise Agile Spirit 23 [Image 7 of 7], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.