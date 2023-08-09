North Pacific Ocean (Aug. 14, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Henrry Diaz, from the Bronx, New York City, conducts medical training in the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during routine operations. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 05:29
|Photo ID:
|7969498
|VIRIN:
|230814-N-YS413-1093
|Resolution:
|3835x5752
|Size:
|823.11 KB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|BRONX, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Benfold Conducts Medical Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
