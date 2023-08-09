SEACAT 2023 Opening Ceremony

230814-N-HG389-1092 SINGAPORE (Aug. 14, 2021) – Mr. Craig Schnappinger, senior advisor for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, provides remarks during the opening ceremony of Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2023 in Singapore, Aug 14. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions that emphasizes real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)
|08.14.2023
|08.14.2023 04:35
|7969459
|230814-N-HG389-1092
|7266x4844
|1.07 MB
|SG
|2
|0
