    SEACAT 2023 Opening Ceremony

    SINGAPORE

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Parker 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    230814-N-HG389-1087 SINGAPORE (Aug. 14, 2023) – U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Connor Nelson, maritime security response team for visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS), provides remarks during the opening ceremony of Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2023 at the Concorde Hotel in Singapore, Aug 14. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions that emphasizes real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

    This work, SEACAT 2023 Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Singapore
    Southeast Asia
    SEACAT
    DESRON 7

