SEACAT 2023 Opening Ceremony

230814-N-HG389-1087 SINGAPORE (Aug. 14, 2023) – U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Connor Nelson, maritime security response team for visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS), provides remarks during the opening ceremony of Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2023 at the Concorde Hotel in Singapore, Aug 14. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions that emphasizes real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 Photo ID: 7969458 Location: SG