SEACAT 2023 Opening Ceremony

230814-N-HG389-1071 SINGAPORE (Aug. 14, 2023) – Mr. Charlie Brown, U.S. Pacific Fleet maritime domain awareness advisor, provides remarks during the opening ceremony of Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2023 Singapore, Aug 14. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions that emphasizes real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

