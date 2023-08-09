SEACAT 2023 Opening Ceremony

230814-N-HG389-1040 SINGAPORE (Aug. 14, 2023) – Rear Adm. Chris Stone, commander, Task Force (CTF) 76/3, provides remarks during the opening ceremony of Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2023 in Singapore, Aug 14. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions that emphasizes real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)
