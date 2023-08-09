U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jessie Diaz Montoya, an assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to the 336th Fighter Generation Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, conducts pre-flight inspections on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2023. Kadena Air Base conducts operations in support of the defense of Japan and supports U.S. efforts to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 03:37
|Photo ID:
|7969404
|VIRIN:
|230811-F-PW483-1003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|22.68 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rocketeers launch at Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
