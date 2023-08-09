Rocketeers launch at Kadena

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, taxi to the runway at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2023. Kadena serves as the Keystone of the Pacific and its location allows U.S. Pacific Forces and partner nations to work through interoperability challenges across joint, multinational, and multi-domain operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Jessi Roth)

