U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, hold on the arming pad at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2023. Kadena is committed to providing world-class support to strengthen regional alliances and partnerships, as well as U.S. forces’ readiness to respond when called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 03:37
|Photo ID:
|7969402
|VIRIN:
|230811-F-PW483-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.85 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Rocketeers launch at Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT