Rocketeers launch at Kadena

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, hold on the arming pad at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2023. Kadena is committed to providing world-class support to strengthen regional alliances and partnerships, as well as U.S. forces’ readiness to respond when called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Jessi Roth)

