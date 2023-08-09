U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Gilmartin, a pilot assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, climbs up to the cockpit of an F-15E Strike Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2023. Kadena serves as the Keystone of the Pacific and its location allows U.S. Pacific Forces and partner nations to work through interoperability challenges across joint, multinational, and multi-domain operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 03:38 Photo ID: 7969400 VIRIN: 230811-F-PW483-1001 Resolution: 7431x4954 Size: 19.43 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rocketeers launch at Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.