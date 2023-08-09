Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rocketeers launch at Kadena [Image 2 of 8]

    Rocketeers launch at Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, is parked on the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2023. Kadena Air Base conducts operations in support of the defense of Japan and supports U.S. efforts to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    This work, Rocketeers launch at Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    336th Fighter Squadron
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

