A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, is parked on the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2023. Kadena Air Base conducts operations in support of the defense of Japan and supports U.S. efforts to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Jessi Roth)
|08.10.2023
|08.14.2023 03:38
|7969393
|230810-F-PW483-1008
|4604x3063
|6.16 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|4
|0
This work, Rocketeers launch at Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
