Rocketeers launch at Kadena

U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Gilmartin, an F-15E Strike Eagle pilot assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, signals to ground crew members at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2023. Kadena is committed to providing world-class support to strengthen regional alliances and partnerships, as well as U.S. forces’ readiness to respond when called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Jessi Roth)

