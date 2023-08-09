Public Affairs Training

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado (center), assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, trains oncoming Diego Garcia Sailors on public affairs etiquette, August 14, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)

Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO