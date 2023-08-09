Senior Airman Ryu Yamakawa, guitarist for U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific and Language Enabled Airman Program scholar, plays instrument for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 6, 2023. Yamakawa was recently asked to join Operation Resolute Dragon 23, for a Language Intensive Training Event (LITE) as a Japanese and English translator for the Japan Ground Defense Force and U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly)
This work, LEAP volunteers translate Air Force intent [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAP volunteers translate Air Force intent
