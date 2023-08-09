Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEAP volunteers translate Air Force intent

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Ryu Yamakawa, guitarist for U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific and LEAP scholar, plays instrument for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 6, 2023. Resolute Dragon is an annual exercise the III Marine Expeditionary Force participates in. It is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan alliance by demonstrating integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 01:06
    VIRIN: 230706-F-AE827-1015
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LEAP volunteers translate Air Force intent [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LEAP
    USAF
    JASDF
    374AW
    Resolute Dragon
    Multi-lingual force

