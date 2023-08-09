Keris Aman 23 Opening Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Michael Drowley, director of Training and Exercises at USINDOPACOM, observes the opening ceremony of Exercise Keris Aman 23, a Multinational Peacekeeping Exercise, at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on Aug. 13, 2023. Keris Aman 2023 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

