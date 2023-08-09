U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Michael Drowley, director of Training and Exercises at USINDOPACOM, alongside Royal Malaysian Air Force Maj. Gen. Dato’ Nur Hafis bin Abdul Karim, the Assistant Chief of Staff J3, Joint Force HQ, observe the opening ceremony of Exercise Keris Aman 23, a Multinational Peacekeeping Exercise, at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on Aug. 13, 2023. Keris Aman 2023 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2023 Date Posted: 08.13.2023 21:31 Photo ID: 7969108 VIRIN: 230813-M-AS595-1142 Resolution: 7187x4791 Size: 13.86 MB Location: MY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keris Aman 23 Opening Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.